Android 10 Goes Official: Here Are The New Features
Google has introduced its next mobile OS -- the Android 10. The company has been testing this software from last few months, and the stable version is now available for Google Pixel series of smartphones. Like every year, the OS comes with a boast of news features and here is everything new about the software.
Top Features Of Android 10 OS
This feature can be used to add subtitles to the self-made videos, audio recordings, and podcasts without using the internet.
Android 10 natively supports smart reply. The OS automatically suggests a bunch of messages (including emojis) as a reply to a text or an e-mail.
The built-in sound amplifier on the Android 10 OS will reduce the background noise and boost the primary sound to make it more audible. The company claims that this feature will be useful in scenarios like taking calls in a busy room or a marketplace.
Google introduced the gesture-based navigation on the Android 9 Pie. Now, the company has improvised the same on Android 10 which works more efficiently. Swipe right to switch apps - swipe left to go back and swipe from the center to go home.
Android 10 now natively supports dark theme or dark mode, which converts the entire UI into black color. Google claims that besides the visual advantage, dark theme will also help the phone to save battery.
Android 10 now comes with better privacy settings, where, the owner of the device can control data and permission accessed by an app.
With Android 10 OS update, the device can install the security patch without rebooting. The security updates will be available directly from the Google Play system updates.
Digital Wellbeing also gets a major haul, which now offers more insights into the app usage pattern, helping users to cut down the smartphone usage time.
With this feature, users can select the apps that they want to access for a specific period.
