    Android 10 Top Features That Might Shock You — All You Need To Know

    Google has finally announced the name of its upcoming Android version officially. This time the search giant will ditch the desert-themed name and call it Android 10. Earlier this month the company has released the final beta of the Android 10, which means the release day of the final version is not too far. Developers of the upcoming Android version has focused more on privacy this time and also made the UI more attractive and user-friendly.

    Here is the top feature of the Android 10 which you should know before the official launch of the update.

    Android 10 Top Feature

    Dark Mode

    Google has included the system-wide dark mode in the upcoming Android 10 version. So far Google has already implemented dark mode in most of its applications, but now the company has decided to get it done on the entire UI. Besides, with this update users will also be able to use the dark mode on third-party apps.

    Gesture Navigation

    With the Android 10, Google is going to ditch the pill-shaped navigation icon and introduce gesture navigation. This allows users to swipe up to go home menu, swipe left or right to go back, and swipe up and hold will pull out the multitasking bar. The update will also remove the existence of the back button from the navigation bar.

    Live Captions
     

    Android 10 update will bring real-time captions for everything you play on your smartphone. More importantly, the user will not require an internet connection to get access to live captions. This feature will help those users who have issues in the hearing.

    Revamped Sharing Options

    With the new update, Google will improve the launch speed of the share UI. It will also bring new sharing shortcuts to the UI.

    Privacy

    Privacy is a great concern for the search giant, recently it has also removed dozens of apps from Play Store because of privacy issues. The new update will improve privacy permission. For example, if a location-based app seeks your permission to get you location access, then you have the option for permitting the app only when you are using it.

    New Themes

    Android 10 will bring new themes in the default which you can use on your smartphone without downloading any third-party app. Users can change the colors of UI. Blue, black, green, purple, cinnamon, ocean, space and orchid are available in the beta version but we still have to wait for the official release of the stable version.

    QR Code For Wi-Fi Sharing

    Android 10 will bring you unique QR code which you can use to share your Wi-Fi data with friends and family. But do note that you have to pass through biometric or privacy pin code and patten to generate the QR code.

    So these are the top changes which Google Android 10 is going to bring probably very soon. Let's wait for the official release and see what else the company is going to include in the stable version.

     

