    Android 11 Development Preview Page Accidentally Surfaces

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Android 10 as per its scheduled program, has been rolling out to different smartphones, in its fully tested form. As the OS is reaching to concluding state, there's an influx of information about Google's next-Android 11. The upcoming OS is under development, and Google hasn't added much ado about the OS. But, the search-giant accidentally posted the preview page of the latest OS at Android's website, which it later removed.

    Android 11 Development Preview Page Accidentally Surfaces

     

    It's however obscure that when a new developer preview page for the Android 11 will be coming. Going with the release date of Android 10 that occurred in March 2019, we can assume that Android 11 will be rolled out the next month. As going with the preview page, nothing new update is seen, as to what we have been hearing from the past few months. Earlier Google said its new OS will highly be optimized which was missing on the previous OS.

    According to the surfaced page, Android 11 behavior changes cover system changes which could affect a user app while it's running on Android 11. Furthermore, the new OS ensures greater protection to your privacy. The page highlights a slew of features that the OS will carry. And these include APIs for foldables, media, NNAPI, biometrics, connectivity, and more.

    To recall Android 10 arrived with major updates. The OS introduced features such as live caption, sound amplifier, gesture navigation, dark theme, privacy controls, location controls, and security updates. And, it has already been shipped to a greater number of devices. Later, we also saw the lighter version Android 10(Go Edition) which was introduced for the cheaper priced phones.

    The lighter version brought new app experiences to the entry-level phones, which earlier went missing. To name a couple, it provides the "YouTube Go" feature, allowing users to watch videos at lower data speed. Its "Gallery Go" makes easier for the users to trace photos on your phones.

    source

    android os Mobile news app
    Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 12:58 [IST]
