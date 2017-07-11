Android 7.0 Flyme OS closed beta now available in Meizu Pro 6 and 6S

Meizu had announced in the previous month that it would be launch the closed beta for the latest version of its Flyme OS sometime in July. As promised the company has finally launched the closed beta of the same, reports mydrivers.com. For those who are unaware, the latest version of the Meizu Flyme OS is based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Currently, the Android 7.0 Flyme OS closed beta is only available for the Meizu Pro 6 and Meizu Pro 6S. However, it will make its way to more devices in the upcoming days. The devices that will be getting the support for the Android 7.0 Flyme OS are the Pro 6 Plus, Pro 5, Charm Blue E, Charm Blue Max, Charm Blue Note 5, Charm Blue Note 3. In addition, there are nine other models that will run this software.

The closed beta has brought a number of changes to the camera, system, connectivity, and basic settings of the Flyme OS. For example, it will now offer support for many features such as payment authorization for several services via the fingerprint sensor. Other than that, the overall user experience will improve as well.

If you are interested, you can participate in the closed beta testing by registering and downloading the first version of the closed beta referred to as Flyme 6.7.7.10 Daily. As expected, it is sized at 1.4GB.

Flyme is one of the best custom Android skins available right now. Its UI looks quite good and runs smoothly on the Meizu devices.