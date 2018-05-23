Android 8.1 Oreo now available for the Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi India has finally released an Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5.6 ROM for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, and this is also the first Redmi smartphone to receive the Oreo update in India. Users who are on MIUI 9.2.7 are getting a notification to update to the MIUI 9.5.6, which is a 1.5 GB update package.

If you are have not received a notification, then go to settings>about phone>system update>check for updates. As this is an OTA update, it might take a while before it lands on your smartphone. If you are not ready to wait, then go to MIUI download centre and download the package and install it via updater app (by selecting choose update package).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro First Impressions

Whats new on the Android 8.1 Oreo based MIUI 9.5.6?

This is one of the major updates for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which upgrades the smartphone from Android Nougat to Android Oreo. Additionally, it comes with iPhone X inspired full-screen gesture-based navigation along with a revamped notification panel. It is too early to comment on either battery or performance of this OS. However, the battery does seem to offer more screen-on-time compared to the MIUI 9.2.7.

Whats not working on the MIUI 9.5.6?

The update adds the dual 4G feature. However, we tried to use Airtel and a Jio SIM card by turning the data on the Airtel and suddenly the JIO network went off. Which means, the dual 4G is still not working. Other than this, we haven't encountered bugs or glitches. The video recording still maxes out at 1080p, and we are losing the hopes for the 4K video recording.

Conclusion

Xiaomi has received a lot of criticism for launching a smartphone in 2018 with Android 7 Nougat. Recently, smartphone makers like Asus, Nokia have been launching smartphones with Android 8 Oreo and with this update, the Xioami Redmi Note 5 Pro gets a step closer to the perfect entry-level mark.