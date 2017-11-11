Android 8.1 to come with a feature that detects abusive apps that drain battery quickly

Today consumers and marketers have shifted to conducting more activities on mobile devices. While smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, battery life of these portable devices, on the other hand, is becoming a bigger challenge and creating unwanted obstacles.

Majority of the smartphone batteries are not able to handle all of the activity thus battery life has been one of the major challenges that Android users face especially with their devices. A known cause of battery life draining quickly has been wakelocks which are power-managing software mechanisms.

These make sure that the Android device doesn't go into deep sleep. Basically what happens here is that apps constantly use the system resources which basically prevents a phone from entering a deeper sleep state where minimal battery life is used. Now the phone cannot enter into deep sleep mode, so the battery keeps draining.

Many third-party developers have come with apps to detect and crack down on wakelocks, but it seems Google is now getting involved. In the latest Android 8.1 Developer Preview, Google has added a new feature to fight against battery drainage. So this feature will now show which app has been misbehaving and how.

What happens is that a warning will appear in the battery settings with a red battery icon, the name of the offending app, and how it is draining the battery. Users can tap on the warning and they will get options to fix the issue. The options may include killing the app or turning off location data for it.

As of now, we can't say fully whether this new feature will actually come with Android 8.1 when it releases to the public. But it looks like it will be a helpful feature and an encouraging development. While Google is testing out this feature the company might be aiming to gives users more information and control over their phones.

Google has been working continuously to improve battery life with initiatives like Doze, but this new feature is an interesting one.

