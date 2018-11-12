Android 9 Pie finally available for Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ Compact and Xperia XZ Premium

Google had officially released the Android Pie back in August this year and since then a number of smartphones have received the update both in beta and stable versions. While Essential Phone and Nokia smartphones were first in line to receive the Android Pie update, the other smartphone brands have also joined the bandwagon and released the update for their device. This time, it's the Xpreia smartphones which are receiving the latest Android Pie update.

The Sony Xperia smartphones which are receiving the latest Android 9 Pie update are the Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ compact, and the Xperia XZ Premium. While it was earlier suggested that these smartphones will receive the Android 9 Pie update on October 26, 2018, the company had to push the dates in order to some bugs spotted in the update. This explains the delay in the availability of the latest Android version for the aforementioned Xperia devices. While Sony had already rolled out the update for Xperia XZ2 and the Xperia XZ2 compact, the update for Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ Compact, and Xperia XZ Premium is finally being rolled out across various markets.

The latest update has the build number 47.2.A.0.306 and it brings along the October security patches as well. The update brings some of the latest Android Pie features and also brings along a new camera interface, HDR video image enhancement, Full HD 960p slow-motion video recording features among others. Sadly, you don't get the Android Pie navigation gestures which might let some of the users down.

The update is being rolled out in a phased manner as OTA for the Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 compact, and the Xperia XZ1 Premium. As mentioned earlier, the update is currently available for selected regions and will make its way to the other regions soon. So, if in case you own any of these smartphones and have not received the update yet you don't need to panic as you will receive the update soon.