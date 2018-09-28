ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia 7 Plus receives Android 9 Pie update

Nokia 7 Plus was launched with Android 8.0 Oreo

By

Related Articles

    Android 9 Pie OS is the latest operating system from Google, and the Nokia 7 Plus is the first smartphone from HMD Global to receive the stable Android 9 Pie update. The Nokia 7 Plus is also one of the few smartphones to participate under Android 9 Pie beta test programme.

    Nokia 7 Plus receives Android 9 Pie update

    The Nokia 7 Plus is also the first phone from HMD Global with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. The stable version of the Android 9 Pie is now rolling out for the Nokia 7 Plus in a phased manner with stock Android user interface( Android One).

    How to install Android 9 Pie on the Nokia 7 Plus?

    Go to Settings > Systems > System update > Check for update to install the latest Android 9 Pie OS on the Nokia 7 Plus.
    The update size is around 1.5 GB, so connect your smartphone to a high-speed Wi-Fi network for un-interrupted update experience.

    What's new on Android 9 Pie for Nokia 7 Plus?

    New system-wide navigation on Settings, Notifications
    Adaptive battery power prioritisation for most used apps and services
    Predictive application actions
    New camera UI with Google lens and Google motion integration

    Nokia 7 Plus specifications

    The Nokia 7 Plus comes with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AI Octa-core SoC with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The Nokia 7 Plus has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens to offer portrait mode and 2x optical zoom. On the front, the device has a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera with software-based portrait mode. The main camera setup can record 4K videos @ 30fps, and the selfie camera's video recording capability maxes out @ 1080p.

    A 3800 Li-ion non-user replaceable battery backs the smartphone with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 capability via USB type C port. The smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack on the top portion of the smartphone. With the roll-out of Android 9 Pie, the Nokia 7 Plus becomes with one of the most affordable smartphones to run on latest Android OS. The Nokia 7 Plus is the most affordable smartphone to run on the newest offering from Android/Google.

    HMD Global is also expected to roll out a software update to the remaining Nokia smartphones by the end of 2018. All Nokia Android smartphones will be updated to Android 9 Pie sooner or later.

    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue