Nokia 7 Plus receives Android 9 Pie update

Android 9 Pie OS is the latest operating system from Google, and the Nokia 7 Plus is the first smartphone from HMD Global to receive the stable Android 9 Pie update. The Nokia 7 Plus is also one of the few smartphones to participate under Android 9 Pie beta test programme.

The Nokia 7 Plus is also the first phone from HMD Global with an 18:9 aspect ratio display. The stable version of the Android 9 Pie is now rolling out for the Nokia 7 Plus in a phased manner with stock Android user interface( Android One).

How to install Android 9 Pie on the Nokia 7 Plus?

Go to Settings > Systems > System update > Check for update to install the latest Android 9 Pie OS on the Nokia 7 Plus.

The update size is around 1.5 GB, so connect your smartphone to a high-speed Wi-Fi network for un-interrupted update experience.

Everybody wants a piece of the Pie! We are starting roll out of Android™ 9 on #Nokia7Plus. Which of its delicious new features is your favorite? 🍰 #Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/whiZlZPLTP — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 28, 2018

What's new on Android 9 Pie for Nokia 7 Plus?

New system-wide navigation on Settings, Notifications

Adaptive battery power prioritisation for most used apps and services

Predictive application actions

New camera UI with Google lens and Google motion integration

Nokia 7 Plus specifications

The Nokia 7 Plus comes with a 5.99-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AI Octa-core SoC with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Nokia 7 Plus has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP wide-angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens to offer portrait mode and 2x optical zoom. On the front, the device has a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera with software-based portrait mode. The main camera setup can record 4K videos @ 30fps, and the selfie camera's video recording capability maxes out @ 1080p.

A 3800 Li-ion non-user replaceable battery backs the smartphone with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 capability via USB type C port. The smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack on the top portion of the smartphone. With the roll-out of Android 9 Pie, the Nokia 7 Plus becomes with one of the most affordable smartphones to run on latest Android OS. The Nokia 7 Plus is the most affordable smartphone to run on the newest offering from Android/Google.

HMD Global is also expected to roll out a software update to the remaining Nokia smartphones by the end of 2018. All Nokia Android smartphones will be updated to Android 9 Pie sooner or later.