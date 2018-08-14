Android 9 Pie update cripples fast charging for Pixel XL devices

Google recently took the wraps off its much anticipated Android 9 Pie mobile operating system. Just days after the update was rolled out, some original Pixel XL devices are facing charging issues. As mentioned on the Google Issue Tracker (via Android Police and Reddit), few Pixel XL devices have stopped quick charging, and also do not show the 'charging rapidly' notification.

This doesn't seem like an issue with the chargers, because the reports suggest both official and third-party chargers failed to quick charge the affected devices. The phones are charging but at a slower rate. The issue doesn't seem to have affected the standard models or the second generation pixels.

A Googler has responded in the comment section of the Google Issue Traker, which means the company is aware of the issue. However, we don't yet know the cause, nor there is a sign of a guaranteed solution. It's pretty clear that the update has something to do with the lastest Android 9 Pie update.

This isn't the first time we've come across charging issues with the Pixel phones. Back in March, a bug in Android 8.1 Oreo caused overcharging of the Pixel XLs. We'll have to wait for the company to roll-out a patch for the issue.

Talking of other Google projects, its ill-fated pair of glasses might have finally found its ideal use case. Yes, Google Glasses are now helping kids with autism in social situations.

"Google Glass is a lightweight, unobtrusive, augmented reality wearable device that is ideal for use with individuals who have often have sensory sensitivities," Dennis Wall, an associate professor of Pediatrics, Psychiatry, and Biomedical Data Sciences at Stanford Medical School, told Digital Trends. "It is adjustable and can fit on children as young as three years of age. Many other smart glasses available today are heavy or bulky, and therefore are not practical for use with children."

What's more ironic is that much of the negative press around the Google Glass revolved around the concerns that the camera can be used for more nefarious purposes, such as facial recognition. Well, that's exactly what the Stanford researchers have used. But, instead of attempting to identify people, the focus is on notifying the wearers of the expression displayed by the people they are interacting with. This is actually an area where people with autism face a lot of difficulties.