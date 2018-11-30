Android 9 Pie update for Motorola One Power, Motorola One rolling out globally

Motorola had launched its first Android One backed smartphone the Motorola One Power back in September this year. One of the major highlights of the Motorola smartphones is the stock Android UI which delivers a premium user experience. It was recently reported that Motorola will roll out the Android 9 Pie update for its Android One powered smartphone. Now, the American multinational has started rolling out the latest Android version for both Motorola One Power and Motorola One.

Motorola One Power is an India exclusive smartphone, whereas, the Motorola One is available in the US, Latin America, Asia, and European markets. The update is being rolled out globally in a phased out manner and will be available for all the Motorola One Power and Motorola One users gradually.

Motorola took it to its official website to release the notes on Android Pie update for both Motorola One Power and Motorola One smartphones. A dedicated upgrade page for both the devices has also been prepared where the update schedule depending on different markets and carrier providers. While the Motorola One Power has already received the Android Pie update in India, the Motorola One is also finally receiving the update.

The update notes added by the company on the dedicated page reveal that the new update will bring along the Android Pie goodies along with it. The new update also brings November Android security patch with it. The other features which the latest update will bring include adaptive battery, adaptive brightness, navigation gestures, an improved Do Not Disturb mode and a redesigned split screen among others. The update is further expected to improve the overall performance of both the Motorola smartphones.

With the new Android 9 Pie update, the Motorola One Power will receive camera related improvements along with the added support for dual VoLTE feature. The update will also make some tweaks and improvements to the device.

The steps to update the Motorola One Power and Motorola One are fairly simple, all you need to do is go to the Settings > System > System updates. Once you select the System updates your device will look for the update and download it if it's available.