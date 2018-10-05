Android 9 Pie update pipeline for Nokia Android One smartphones announced

Related Articles
Nokia recently updated the Nokia 7 Plus to Android 9 Pie, the first smartphone from HMD Global to receive the latest software update with stock Android UI. With the launch of the Nokia 7.1, the company has given the pipeline for the roll-out of Android 9 Pie for other popular Nokia smartphones.
When it comes to software update, HMD Global is one of the trusted companies, which roll out timely software updates and Google security patch. As the Nokia smartphones run on stock Android UI, it is much easier to optimise the OS compared to the smartphones running on the custom user interface.
Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 9 Pie Update
According to the company, the Nokia 6.1 and the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be the next set of smartphones that will be updated to Android 9 Pie. These two smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update by the end of October 2018.
The Nokia 6.1 was launched in early 2018 with features like 16:9 aspect ratio display Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and more. The Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched in September 2018 with a 19:9 aspect ratio display with a notch, running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
Nokia 8, Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 9 Pie update
The company has also clarified that the Nokia 8 and the Nokia 8 Sirocco will receive the Android 9 Pie update in November 2018. The Nokia 8 was the first flagship smartphone from the brand with top of the line specifications at the time of launch, whereas the Nokia 8 Sirocco was launched in early 2018 as a premium flagship smartphone with all glass design, water resistance and the Nokia 8 Sirocco is the costliest smartphone from HMD Global.
Do note that the Nokia 8 and the Nokia 8 Sirocco are running on the same mobile platform, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.
Android 9 Pie update for rest of the Nokia smartphones
Going by the company's policy, which says every Nokia smartphone launched under Android One Programme will be updated to Android 9 Pie, probably in early 2019. So, smartphones like the Nokia 5, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 2, and the Nokia 1 will also receive the software update in the near future.