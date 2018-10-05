Android 9 Pie update pipeline for Nokia Android One smartphones announced

Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 9 Pie Update

According to the company, the Nokia 6.1 and the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be the next set of smartphones that will be updated to Android 9 Pie. These two smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update by the end of October 2018.

The Nokia 6.1 was launched in early 2018 with features like 16:9 aspect ratio display Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and more. The Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched in September 2018 with a 19:9 aspect ratio display with a notch, running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Nokia 8, Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 9 Pie update

The company has also clarified that the Nokia 8 and the Nokia 8 Sirocco will receive the Android 9 Pie update in November 2018. The Nokia 8 was the first flagship smartphone from the brand with top of the line specifications at the time of launch, whereas the Nokia 8 Sirocco was launched in early 2018 as a premium flagship smartphone with all glass design, water resistance and the Nokia 8 Sirocco is the costliest smartphone from HMD Global.

Do note that the Nokia 8 and the Nokia 8 Sirocco are running on the same mobile platform, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Android 9 Pie update for rest of the Nokia smartphones

Going by the company's policy, which says every Nokia smartphone launched under Android One Programme will be updated to Android 9 Pie, probably in early 2019. So, smartphones like the Nokia 5, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 2, and the Nokia 1 will also receive the software update in the near future.