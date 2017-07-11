Android Nougat update starts rolling out to Moto X Style in India

Moto X Style users in India can now experience the latest Android 7.0 Nougat on their handsets. The long overdue update for the handset will bring a host of new features, optimizations for stability and security patches to improve the overall user experience.

Fret not if you haven't got any notification for the new update as it is being rolled out in phases to users in India. Importantly, you can check for the latest update by following these steps:

Open Settings > About device > System updates

Make sure your device is connected to Wi-Fi or a 4G network to check for the latest update.

Android 7.0 Nougat will bring a number of new features to Moto X Style. These include- Doze mode, Quick settings menu, split-screen mode, changes in notification panel, etc. Besides, Moto X Style is also expected to get the required security patches in the latest iteration of Google OS.

As noted, Moto X Style was launched in October 2015 in the Indian market. The Moto X Style boasts a powerful set of specifications suitable for a flagship smartphone. Talking about specs and features in detail, the Moto X Style flaunts a 5.7 inch display of QHD screen resolution with 1440x2560 pixels of resolution, against the 5.5-inch Full HD display of the X Play.

It is powered by a 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 hexa-core processor, which is supported with 3GB of RAM. As for storage space, the phone is available in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB storage variants, all of which support external storage expansion via microSD card.

The key feature of the X Style is its 21-megapixel primary camera, which comes with f/2.0 aperture and dual CCT flash aperture that can record videos at 4K resolution. Up front, you get a 5-megapixel selfie camera with 87-degree wide-angle lens.

For connectivity, there is support for 4G, dual-SIM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other standard features. In addition, the phone gets its famous water-repellent Nano-coating with IP52 certifications that protect it from accidental water splashes.