Android P 3rd developer's beta is available for OnePlus 6: Features and bugs

The third (probably the last) Android P beta is now available for the OnePlus 6, the flagship smartphone from the brand which "never-settle". The OnePlus 6 is one of the selected devices to support the latest Android P beta programme from Google.

If a user has already installed the second beta, then the 3rd beta can be installed via updater app. The 3rd installation of the beta will fix the majority of the bugs found on the 1st and 2nd Android P Beta updates.

Whats new?

Updated to July 2018 security patch

Updated to latest Google Mobile Services

Improvement in the overall system stability

Hotspot functionality issue fixed

Camera image quality improvement

Fixed the issue with the OnePlus watermark

Third party camera functionality issues fixed

Compatibility issue with the third-party apps has been fixed

Known bugs

System stability and power consumption, which might drain the battery quickly

Issues with Bluetooth connectivity

Selected third-party apps might not function properly

As this is a beta release, the software is expected to have some glitches and bugs. Make sure that you have a backup device, as the beta update might compromise the basic functionalities of the smartphone.

Specs-sheet

The OnePlus is the first OnePlus smartphone with a notch design. The smartphone has a 6.2-inch display with an FHD+ resolution offering a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset with either 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 or 256 GB of onboard storage with no micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 16 MP RGB sensor and a 20 MP low-light sensor. The smartphone does offer features like 4K video recording at 60fps and super slow motion video recording.

The smartphone has a 3500 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Dash Charing, which can charge the smartphone from 0 to 65% in less than 30 minutes. The smartphone is available in India on Amazon for Rs 35,000 and the price goes up to Rs 43,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

Conclusion

The Android Pistachio (Android P) is likely to go live in the August 2018. The pixel series of smartphones will be the first set of devices to receive Android P update, which will be followed by the OEMs like Nokia, Moto, and now even the OnePlus is offering faster Android OS updates, even though the devices are running on the custom Oxygen OS.