Android P developer preview: Here's how you get it

Android P's first developer preview is out, and while there are a lot of things that remain to be unraveled, it is still exciting times for the Android fanatics. The new interface is more or less the same as Android Oreo, but one aspect that has witnessed a visual update is the Pixel Launcher.

With Android P, the Pixel Launcher gets an outline around the search bar and the dock moves up as the user swipe to open the app drawer. It is a minor change that doesn't offer any new functionality, but it looks good for a change.

Additionally, the new launcher also offers a new microphone icon on the search bar. Users can launch Google Assistant by tapping on the icon, and while most of us find squeezing the phone to launch the Assistant, it will be a good alternative for people who don't find the Edge Sense convenient.

To get the new updated Pixel Launcher on your device, all you have to do is download and install the file on your phone. According to a report by Droid-Life, both Pixel and Essential Phone runs the new launcher with ease on 8.1 beta.

If the rumors are to believed, Android P will support for atypical display types including the display notch and an overhauled Material Design interface.

Android P will add the Bluetooth HID device profile service to your smartphone. It is said that the smartphone can be doubled as a Bluetooth mouse or keyboard with this new OS version. The report confirms that Bluetooth HID profile was added recently.

The relevant APIs for developers seem to be unhidden from the developers, hinting that they can take advantage of this functionality on those devices that run Android P. It goes without saying that Google Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphones will be the first ones to be announced with Android P.

With Bluetooth Profiles support enabled, your smartphone can function as an HFP (Hands-Free Profile) and A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile). These are used for voice calls and music streaming over Bluetooth. With the implementation of HID (Human Interface Device) Bluetooth Profile, it is possible for Android devices to be used as input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, joystick, etc.