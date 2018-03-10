Android P packs notch support like iPhone X: Will Google Pixel 3 flaunt it?

The Android P developer preview for the Pixel 2 and first-generation Pixel smartphones is out. For now, the complete set of features that the next iteration of Android will bring remain unknown except for few aspects. One of the features that Android P might arrive with is said to be the notch as seen on the iPhone X.

As the Android P's developer preview tips at the support for the new kind of notch displays, we can expect the Android Oreo successor to let app developers create apps with this notch in mind. Back in February, there were reports speculating that Android P might include the notch and now the same appears to have been confirmed.

The Android P developer page explains that the iteration will support the latest edge-to-edge screens with a cutout for the speaker and camera. And, this is none other than the notch seen on the iPhone X. Android P will highlight the non-functional areas for the app developers where they shouldn't show the app content. Already, Apple is asking developers to keep the notch on top of the iPhone X in mind while designing their apps.

Having said about the Android P's support for a display notch, the next big question that comes is whether the Google Pixel 3, which is slated to be unveiled later this year will come with a notch display. From the launch pattern of Google, the upcoming flagship smartphone will be the first smartphone to arrive with the company's latest Android iteration and will highlight the best of the OS. This way we can expect the Pixel 3 to feature a notch at the top of the display.

It is too early to speculate about the Pixel 3 and we haven't come across many leaks speculating the how the hardware of the smartphone might be. And, we cannot be sure if the smartphone will arrive with a notch on the front. Lately, we have been coming across several leaks and rumors hinting at the implementation of the notch display on many Android smartphones. In fact, we have already witnessed the launch of the Asus ZenFone 5Z and Essential Phone with this iPhone X feature. This makes us believe that the Android world is getting ready for the notch and maybe Android P is getting ready to support the same.

The notch on the iPhone X has a purpose as it includes a slew of sensors such as the TrueDepth sensor, Infrared camera, Face ID for facial unlock and Animoji feature. If Google pixel 3 arrives with the notch, we aren't sure what functionality it might bring. Probably, a facial recognition technology might be in the works.

