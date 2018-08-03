Android P to see the light of day on August 20

Android P is just weeks away from its official launch. At least that's what the known tipster, Evan Blass claims. According to the leak, the new Android operating system will be announced on August 20. The date also falls in line with last year's launch cycle.

While the features of the Android P are out in the open, the name of the version still remains a mystery. So there's still something to be excited about for August 20. Earlier, there were reports that the new version will be called as Android Pistachio, which is a dry fruit. Google has always named its Android versions on famous desserts, while this time it seems the company might change that.

What's certain is that the next OS will ship with the upcoming Pixel devices. The devices have already made a few appearances on the web. The device was spotted on Geekbench, where the Pixel 3 XL has scored 2426 points on a single core and 8355 points on multi-score performance.

The Google Pixel 3 XL is said to be backed by 4 GB RAM, identical to the Google Pixel 2 XL and the Google Pixel. The device is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset, which powers the smartphones like the OnePlus 6, HTC U12+, and Sony Xperia XZ2.

Previous reports suggest that the Pixel 3 could also have another interesting feature in the store for the users. The new feature which is expected to be released with the Pixel device is the wireless charging. Interestingly Google could also launch a new hardware dedicated to the feature as well.

The report comes from the 9to5Google and it suggests that the version 8.14 of the Google App features a new string which mentions about the "Pixel Stand". This report comes in following with the Google app on which the company has been working. The company is said to be working on a category of a wireless charger which is referred to by the codename "dreamliner". The "dreamliner" is the above mentioned "Pixel Stand" which could be a piece of hardware that will act as an accessory for the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.