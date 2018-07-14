Android phones are more prone to fail compared to iPhones

The cold war between Android and iOS is never going to end and a recent report suggests that Android smartphones are more susceptible for failure compared to the iPhones even though 60% of the smartphones are running on the Android operating system.

According to a report from a data security company named Blancco, Android smartphones are likely to fail more than iOS devices. The report also suggests that Samsung smartphones are more likely to fail (highest rate of failure) compared to any other smartphone maker.

The data also suggests that the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6S are the worst performing iOS devices with a failure rate of 22 percent of 16 percent respectively. However, this number is nothing compared to the Android smartphone failure rate.

iOS

iOS users mainly face issues on mobile data, Wi-Fi, and headset. Whereas Android smartphone users experience issues related to performance, camera, battery, and microphone.

The report also gives an insight on the software side of the Android and iPhones. According to the report, most of the iPhones are running on the latest (74.3 percent) iOS 11 operating system and 17.7 percent of devices are running on iOS 10 OS.

Android

Coming to Android, less than 3% of smartphones are running on the latest Android Oreo OS, whereas more than 50% of the smartphones are running on Android Nougat OS, which is an almost two-year-old operating system from Google. This number is nothing in front of iOS numbers.

The OS fragmentation is one of the major issues on the Android smartphones. In fact, even some of the flagship smartphone from Samsung, HTC, LG, and other smartphone brands. As these phones come with a custom skin on top of Android OS.

Conclusion

It looks like both Android and iOS are in trouble. However, Android smartphones have more issues compared to the Android smartphone. We also made a recent story on how most of the rich people are likely to own an iPhone compared to an Android smartphone. So? which smartphones do you own? and which smartphone you will be buying? Share your views on the comment box.

Source