Android Pie-based MIUI 10 beta update coming soon for these Xiaomi smartphones News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Chinese tech giant is said to be working on the Android Pie beta testing update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro Redmi Note 6 Pro and the Redmi Y2/Redmi S2 smartphones.

While Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its latest affordable smartphone, it is also working on Android Pie beta testers for a bunch of its smartphones. The Chinese tech giant is said to be working on the Android Pie beta testing update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro Redmi Note 6 Pro and the Redmi Y2/Redmi S2 smartphones. The company has already begun the registrations for the Pie-based beta MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM. The registrations for the Android Pie beta test update will remain open until March 15 and interested users can register for the same.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and the Redmi S2/Redmi Y2 smartphones are currently running on the Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 UI. Notably, the Chinese tech giant has the beta testers to register for the MIUI Beta Team on the Global recruiting thread. The beta testers who will be selected by the company will get a notification for the same on March 19 through a personal message.

As of now, Xiaomi has not mentioned any specific timeline for the update rollout. However, keeping the fact in mind that the beta testers will be receiving an update around March 19, we can expect the update to roll out for the Redmi Note5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi S2/Redmi Y2 somewhere in April. Notably, the users who will take part in the beta testing program will need to unlock the bootloader in order to flash the new MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM. With the latest Android Pie beta test update coming to the aforementioned smartphones, it won't be long enough before we see a stable Android Pie update for these devices.

To recall, the latest MIUI 10 update was recently made available for the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y2 smartphones. The update which was rolled out last week for the smartphones was based on Android v7.1 Nougat and is available to download in both fastboot and recovery mode. We will keep you posted with the further developments on the same, so stay tuned with us for more updates.