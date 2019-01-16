Android Pie update for Galaxy Note S9, S9+, Note 9 rolling out in India

Samsung has finally started rolling out the Android Pie update for its premium smartphones that were released back in 2018. The latest Samsung smartphones to receive the taste of Android Pie includes Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note 9 smartphones. The update is currently being rolled out for India as well as South Korea.

The update that is being rolled out to the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone in India carries a build number N960FXXU2CSA2, whereas, South Korean counterpart comes with a build number N960NKSU2CSA1. It goes same with the update for Galaxy S9 smartphone, the Indian and the South Korean variants of the Galaxy S9 have different build numbers. While the update for Galaxy S9 in India comes with a build number G96xFXXU2CRLO, the update for South Korean region comes with a build number G96xNKSU1CRLL or G96xNKSU1CRLN depending on the carrier used. The update will bring along the usual Android Pie goodies along with it and will also improve overall performance of the smartphones.

The update is being rolled to the devices which are running on the beta version of Android Pie or the stable Android 8 Oreo UI. The update weighs 150MB for the beta version and the update for the stable Android 8 Oreo devices weighs 1.6GB in total. The update is being rolled out as an OTA (over-the-air) and should start seeding to all the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy S9 smartphones gradually.

Besides, you always get the option to update your respective Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy S9 smartphones and the steps to do so are fairly simple. To update the devices manually head to the Settings > Software update > Download updates.

Source