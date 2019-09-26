Android 10 (Go edition) Announced: Made For Smartphones With Less Than 1.5GB RAM News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

After the launch of Android 10, Google has now announced that Android 10 (Go edition) which will launch later this year. The light version of the Android 10 is aimed at smartphones with less than 1.5GB RAM. Other than that, it comes with faster app launch times and improved security. It also comes pre-installed with fewer and much lighter apps, offering twice more storage space.

Android 10 (Go edition) Features

The new Android 10 (Go edition) excels over Pie (Go edition) with 10 percent faster app launch. The light version of the Android 10 comes with improved speed and reliability. It comes with many security enhancements. The OS features Adiantum which lets phones with lower resources to encrypt data without impacting performance. To keep your device free from junk files, it will scan all installed apps even when your device is offline.

The Android 10 (Go edition) helps in locating files faster and easier by using filters instead of folders. And, then it will share these files offline at really fast speeds. It features "Gallery Go" which is an offline gallery that works at a faster speed. Using the feature you can edit your photos.

With "Peer-to-Peer Sharing" you can share content from anywhere. Also, with the OS you can track down your lost handset by setting a passcode just by signing into your Google account from another device.

Android 10

To recall, Google has already rolled out the Android 10 which is currently available as beta versions to some smartphones. Out of which, Pixel phones mostly acquire the beta update. After the final tests are done, the OS can either be downloaded or installed from the settings menu of the devices.

The OS has several key features. To name a few, it comes with a "Live Caption" which will even work without internet and has more control options. It features a "Dark Theme" which can be switched on using the settings. It also provides more discreet information for apps to easily access your location.

