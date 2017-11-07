Anee A1 with Android 7.0 Nougat launched in India at a budget price

Anee, an India-based budding electronic brand has announced the launch of its very first Android Nougat smartphone called Anee A1. This smartphone is a 4G VoLTE capable device that is claimed to be priced competitively in the already obsessed Indian market.

According to a PTI report, the Anee A1 features a flawless design, enhanced performance and best-in-class features. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat as mentioned above and delivers compelling performance, improved security features and greater functionality.

The Anee A1 boasts of a 5-inch IPS HD 720p 2.5D display with flawless viewing and excellent contrast ratio. The device features 8GB default storage capacity and supports up to 64GB expandable storage via a microSD card. The hardware aspects of the Anee A1 is equipped with a quad-core 64-bit Cortex A53 processor teamed up with 1GB RAM.

On the imaging front, the Anee A1 smartphone sports a 5MP selfie camera at the front and an 8MP rear camera. Both the cameras are accompanied with flashlight as well. The 4G VoLTE capability is assured to render blazing fast internet connectivity.

Anee is a new market entrant in the smartphone arena that is already crowded with many manufacturers. However, the company has managed to come up with a device that is of great quality and performance. We should mention that Anee exists in the electronics market for a long time with a slew of home appliances and other electronic products in its portfolio.

It is also claimed that Anee is in plans to launch yet another smartphone that is in the making right now. For now, there is no word on the specifications of this device but it is likely to feature 3GB RAM. In addition to this, the brand is also claimed to be working on several other products in the mobile phone market in the near future.