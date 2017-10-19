Announced Nokia 7 features 5.2-inch FHD display, SD 630, 6GB RAM and more

Ever since HMD Global has taken over Nokia, the rumors and exhilarating announcements that it has been making has not rested. Continuing on its journey in the same line, the company has now announced the recently leaked Nokia 7 in China.

As expected the mid-range Nokia 7 is priced at 2,499 yuan (Rs. 24,520 approx.) for the 4GB RAM version whereas the 6GB RAM variant will cost 2,699 yuan (Rs. 26,480 approx.). HMD offers the smartphone in two color variants, viz. Gloss Black and Matt White. In China, the device has already been put up for pre-order on JD.com and is said to go on sale starting October 24th.

Specifications Measuring 141.2 x 71.45 x 7.92mm in dimension, the Nokia 7, which is also blessed with a fingerprint sensor on the back, is designed with a 7000 series aluminum chassis with diamond-cut beveled edges. This phones also uses a Corning Gorilla Glass on the back, which gives it a sleek and premium touch. Display Talking about the hardware of the device, the Nokia 7 comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels). Further, the 2.5D curved glass display is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which should make Nokia a pretty sturdy device, for which Nokia is mostly remembered by fans. Performance hardware Processing engine for Nokia 7 is quite average as it uses 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU for better gaming experience. However, the company is offering the device in 4GB and 6GB LPPDDR4 RAM variants which means a lot for any Android user. Also to enhance the level of convenience, the Nokia 7 gives a 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal memory which can be further expanded up to 128GB with microSD. Android There is not much to talk about on the software front as not much of the native software features have been described so far. However, the fact that it is running Android 7.1.1 (Nougat), which is upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo) is in itself a relief. Also a dear-feature in the Indian market, the smartphone comes with a Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD). Camera The Nokia 7 is equipped with 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, ZEISS optics, 1.12um sensor, f/1.8 aperture and 80-degree wide angle lens. And for the slefie lovers, there is a 5MP front-facing camera which is seated over a 1.12um sensor offering a f/2.0 aperture, 84° wide-angle lens for better exposure and image quality. Similar to Nokia 8, the Nokia 7 also uses a Dual-Sight technology. This means that it engages both the front and the rear cameras simultaneously via your camera app to create Bothie, which is a split screen visual for both photos and videos. Others Other hardware includes 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS and USB Type-C. Lastly the Nokia 7 draws its power from a 3000mAh built-in battery