Just In
- 1 hr ago Supreme Court Asks Vi And Airtel To Share Details Of All Tariffs With TRAI
-
- 1 hr ago Indian Govt Plans To End UPI Monopoly: Google Pay And PhonePe's Loss, Facebook's Gain?
- 1 hr ago LG Launches W11, W31, W31+ Smartphones In India: Price, Features
- 1 hr ago Lenovo Legion Duel Product Page Goes Live In India; Launch Imminent
Don't Miss
- Sports Have learned a lot from Manpreet in senior national camps: Midfielder Jaskaran Singh
- Education CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2020: How To Download Joint CSIR UGC NET Admit Card 2020
- Movies Ishaan Khatter Reacts To Not Getting Overwhelming Response From Audiences For A Suitable Boy
- Finance 10 Top Public Sector Banks Offering Cheapest Car Loan
- Automobiles Car Sales Report For October 2020: MG Motors Registers 48% Growth In Terms Of Monthly Sales
- News Trump can be escorted out of White House warns Biden’s campaign
- Lifestyle Happy Birthday Kiran Rao: The Top 5 Stunning And Unique Outfits Of The Dhobi Ghat Producer
- Travel Awesome Road Trips In The Western Ghats That Every Biker Must Take This Winter Season
Another Mobile Phone Goes Up In Flames; Leaves User Injured
Mobile phones have been a blessing in disguise ever since their arrival. The pocket-sized devices gave a new aspect to telecommunication. While these gadgets have been proving useful for us, several incidents have made us realize their potential danger. We have heard about multiple smartphone/ mobile phone blast incidents. And it doesn't seem to stop even with the brands keeping a major focus on security. A 53-year old man in Kerala became the latest victim of a mobile phone blast. Here's the entire case:
Another Mobile Phone Blast Incident In India
In the latest incident, a Nokia phone was charred in flames. The victim called Chandra Babu who hails from Kerala was sleeping when this mishap took place. The device that blasted was a Nokia feature phone and not any smartphone. The device is said to be not charging when this incident happen.
This incident has been reported by a publication called Manorama. The report suggests that Babu got burn injuries on the left arm and shoulder. The victim further adds that he is unaware of what caused the Nokia phone to catch fire even though it was unplugged. Moreover, Babu had immediately thrown the device to the floor after feeling the burning sensation on his shoulder.
Whatever may be the case, the reason for this incident remains unknown as of now. An image shared of the handset shows it to be burnt entirely from the right edge. There could have been a possibility of the battery heating up leading it to turn up in flames. Nokia is yet to acknowledge this incident and investigate what caused it.
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,899
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
9,840
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
21,860
-
37,200
-
16,700
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
13,900
-
39,999