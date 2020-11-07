Another Mobile Phone Goes Up In Flames; Leaves User Injured News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Mobile phones have been a blessing in disguise ever since their arrival. The pocket-sized devices gave a new aspect to telecommunication. While these gadgets have been proving useful for us, several incidents have made us realize their potential danger. We have heard about multiple smartphone/ mobile phone blast incidents. And it doesn't seem to stop even with the brands keeping a major focus on security. A 53-year old man in Kerala became the latest victim of a mobile phone blast. Here's the entire case:

Another Mobile Phone Blast Incident In India

In the latest incident, a Nokia phone was charred in flames. The victim called Chandra Babu who hails from Kerala was sleeping when this mishap took place. The device that blasted was a Nokia feature phone and not any smartphone. The device is said to be not charging when this incident happen.

This incident has been reported by a publication called Manorama. The report suggests that Babu got burn injuries on the left arm and shoulder. The victim further adds that he is unaware of what caused the Nokia phone to catch fire even though it was unplugged. Moreover, Babu had immediately thrown the device to the floor after feeling the burning sensation on his shoulder.

Whatever may be the case, the reason for this incident remains unknown as of now. An image shared of the handset shows it to be burnt entirely from the right edge. There could have been a possibility of the battery heating up leading it to turn up in flames. Nokia is yet to acknowledge this incident and investigate what caused it.

