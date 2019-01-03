AnTuTu lists 10 best smartphones of December 2018: Nubia Red Magic Mars, Huawei Mate 20 and more

The benchmarking database AnTuTu reveals the top 10 smartphones every month based on the performance score on its website. Likewise, the list of best smartphones of December 2018 has been revealed by the platform. The results will be divided into four categories and the final sum of the CPU performance, UX, memory and GPU performance become the final AnTuTu score of the smartphone. The list includes smartphones that have been benchmarked on AnTuTu v7 from December 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018.

AnTuTu top 10 smartphones

In the December 2018 edition, the ZTE Nubia Red Magic Mars gaming smartphone tops the list with a score of 320,464. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 10GB RAM. The Huawei Mate 20 trails behind the ZTE phone occupying the second position on the list of top smartphones based on the AnTuTu score of 309,310 points. The next one is the Huawei Mate 20 is powered by the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset.

The next four on the list are also from the same company and these are the Honor V20, Huawei Mate 20 X, Mate 20 Pro and Honor Magic 2 with scores of 303,525, 304,096, 302,872 and 300,978 points respectively.

The seventh spot is occupied by the Xiaomi Black Shark Helo employing a Snapdragon 845 SoC with a score of 300,211. The eight device of the last month is the OnePlus 6T with an AnTuTu score of 296,278. The ninth and tenth positions have been occupied by Xiaomi Black Shark and Nubia X with scores of 294,193 and 294,032 points respectively.

Given that the smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC are all set to be unveiled in the first few months of the year, we can expect the AnTuTu list to be shuffled to a great extent in the coming months. We can expect the flagship models such as Sony Xperia XZ4, Samsung Galaxy S10 and upcoming OnePlus flagship to dominate the list. Notably, in 2018, the devices based on Kirin 980 SoC and Snapdragon 845 SoC have been dominating the list of top performers.