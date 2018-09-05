Anushka Sharma: The twitter tale between Android and iPhone

Who doesn't love to use an iPhone, especially in a country like India, the iPhone is considering as a thing of novelty. However, sometimes using an iPhone might make matters worse, and the same has happened to Anushka Sharma as well.

Behind the scene

Anushka Sharma has posted a picture of herself with a cute puppy on Twitter with a hashtag #Pixel2XL and #TeamPixel whereas the exact tweet was made using an iPhone, which has caused a lot of chaos in Twitter. However, as soon as the post went viral, the picture was taken down and was re-uploaded using an Android smartphone, a smart move isn't it?

Ok I don’t even want to know how this keeps happening but it’s hilarious pic.twitter.com/sUuHVh4exw — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 4, 2018

However, the damage has already been done, and the screenshot of the same has gone viral, creating unrepairable damage. This is not the first incident, and an n-number of celebrities have done the same thing. Promoting an Android smartphone on an iPhone is not at all a good thing.

As of now, there is no way to find out whether the photo was taken on the Pixel 2 XL or the Apple iPhone, as both smartphones have the best camera hardware, which can take good looking pictures. The Google Pixel 2 XL has the one of the best camera (single 12 MP), whereas the Apple iPhone X has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP telephoto lens to offer 2x optical zoom and also helps with portrait effect.

The image posted on Twitter does have a lot of details, accurate colors and high-dynamic range. However, as of now, there is no information on the smartphone that has been used to take this picture. What do you think about this picture? Is this picture taken on an iPhone or it was initially captured on the Google Pixel 2 XL and was transferred to an Apple iPhone (which does seem like a lengthy process).