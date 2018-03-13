Apple to acquire digital magazine service Texture

Cupertino based tech giant Apple announced that it signed an agreement to acquire Texture, the digital magazine subscription service by Next Issue Media LLC, which gives users unlimited access to their favorite titles for one monthly subscription fee.

"We're excited Texture will join Apple, along with an impressive catalog of magazines from many of the world's leading publishers," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services."

Cue added, "We are committed to quality journalism from trusted sources and allowing magazines to keep producing beautifully designed and engaging stories for users."

Texture brings over 200 of the world's best magazines to life, providing an easy way for users to read high-quality stories and entire issues of their favorite titles. With Texture, users enjoy the magazines they know and love, while discovering new content that fits their passions and interests.

"I'm thrilled that Next Issue Media, and its award-winning Texture app, are being acquired by Apple," said John Loughlin, CEO of Next Issue Media / Texture. "The Texture team and its current owners, Conde Nast, Hearst, Meredith, Rogers Media and KKR, could not be more pleased or excited about this development. We could not imagine a better home or future for the service."

Since its launch in 2010, Texture has become the leading multi-title subscription service giving users the ability to instantly access some of the most widely read magazines while on the go. In 2016, Texture was chosen by the App Store editorial team for the annual Best of selections, which celebrate the most innovative apps and games for iOS users.