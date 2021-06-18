Apple And LG To Sign New Deal; You Can Buy iPhone At LG Stores Soon News oi-Sharmishte Datti

LG has quit the smartphone market, moving to other sectors of the tech industry. However, the South Korean company hasn't ended its retail space just yet. Particularly in its home market, there are over 4,000 LG Best Shop locations. Going by the latest reports, Apple might be making use of this retail space by selling its iPhone and other gadgets.

Get iPhone At LG Stores

LG certainly doesn't want its retail stores to go to waste and hence, is sketching to join hands with Apple. Reports now suggest a deal between LG and Apple is underway, at least something that's limited to the South Korean market. Apple is certainly aiming to increase its retail presence in the country - something that's currently dominated by Samsung.

The LG Best Shops are currently spread across nook and corner in South Korea, which could largely benefit Apple to increase the presence of premium iPhones. A report by Business Korea also suggests that the deal between Apple and LG could be finalized by the end of July. This would further sync with the deadline for LG smartphones.

Once the deal comes through, Apple would use the LG retail space for more than just selling iPhones. Other Apple gadgets like iPad, AirPod, Apple Watch, and more would also be available in the upcoming retail space. At the same time, buyers would need to go to original Apple stores to explore MacBook or iMac series - which seems to be the reason behind the delay in the deal.

This is because LG also makes laptops, even if it's limited to the Korean market. This means LG laptops and MacBooks are still rivals when it comes to this market. Hence, it makes sense that LG wants to have the upper hand when it comes to the laptop market, even if one runs Windows OS and the other macOS.

There are still several factors missing when it comes to the new Apple and LG deal. For one, we're still uncertain if the new deal would extend outside the South Korean borders. Presently, LG experience centers in India are quite limited, at least to certain cities only. Also, it would be interesting to see how Apple's shipments would change in Korea once the deal goes live.

