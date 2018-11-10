Apple announces free display replacement program of affected iPhone X

Apple on November 9 announced a new display replacement program for last year's flagship iPhone X. There are some customers of iPhone X who are facing exhibit touch issues on their device, that's the only reason the company has announced the replacement program.

According to the company, some iPhone X displays are experiencing issues with responsiveness due to a display module component. Affected units have a display which is not responding to the touch, in some cases, the display is reacting automatically without being touched at all.

Apple is ensuring that no need to worry about this problem, customers facing this issue can get a replacement display module from the Apple retail store or authorised service centres. Do not that this is a free replacement program and you are not supposed to play anything to the service providers.

Right now, the company is unable to check the serial number or the time period which shows when the affected devices were sold. This means display component failure can impact any of your iPhone X. So it's better to replace it with the retail store or get it checked with the store if you are facing any issues with the touch.

Apple also recommends customers to create a back-up of their phone data to iTunes or iCloud before leaving it with the service providers. Moreover, the company warns that other damage, like a cracked screen, may need to be addressed before the replacement of the display.

Do note that the replacement program does not extend the standard warranty of the iPhone X. Moreover, the repair will be restricted to the country where you have purchased the device. If you among one of them who have already paid for this same issue, then don't worry because the Cupertino tech giant is kind enough to send you the refund. All you need to do is to contact Apple Support.