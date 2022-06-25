ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Apple Back To School Offer; Free iPods, Discounts On MacBooks & iPads

    By
    |

    Apple is back with its back to school offer in India. The company is currently running a sale for educational students and is offering discounts on the iPad, MacBooks, and more. The discounted deals are available for university students and teachers only. The Apple back to school offer is running till September 22 in India.

     
    Apple Back To School Offer In India

    MacBook Air (M1): Discount Of Rs. 10,000, Free AirPods

    The Apple MacBook Air variant with the M1 chipset is being offered with a discount of Rs. 10,000 during the sale. The notebook is available starting from Rs. 89,900, as compared to the previous price tag of Rs. 99,900. In addition, the laptop buyers will be getting the AirPods 2 earbuds for free, which usually cost Rs. 14,000.

    MacBook Air (M2): Discount Of Rs. 10,000, Free AirPods 2nd-Gen

    The Apple MacBook Air (M2) model is also being offered with a discount of Rs. 10,000 in the country. The laptop is available for Rs. 1,09,900 as compared to the previous price tag of Rs. 1,19,900. Similar to the MacBook Air (M1), the MacBook Air (M2) is also being offered with a free AirPods 2 worth Rs. 14,000 for free.

    MacBook Pro 13-Inch, 14-Inch, 16-Inch Discounts

    As for the Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch, 14-inch, and the 16-inch variants are available with free Apple AirPods 2 earbuds. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is available for just Rs. 1,19,900 for the base variant, after a discount of Rs. 10,000. The MacBook Pro 14-inch variant gets a discount of Rs. 20,000 and is available starting from Rs. 1,75,410. The 16-inch model is available with a discount of Rs. 25,000.

    Apple Back To School Offer In India

    Apple iMac Discounts During The Sale

    Talking about the Apple iMac, the computer has received a discount of Rs. 12,000 in the country. The iMac is available at a starting price of Rs. 1,07,910, as compared to Rs. 1,19,900 earlier. Similar to the MacBooks, the iMac is also available with the AirPods generation 2 worth Rs. 14,000 for free.

     

    Apple iPad Air, iPad Pro With Up To Rs. 4,000 Discount

    The Apple iPad Air and the iPad Pro are also available with up to Rs. 4,000 discount during the latest sale. The iPad Air is offered from Rs. 50,780, as compared to the original price tag of Rs. 54,900. As for the iPad Pro, the tablet wills set the buyers back by Rs. 68,300, down from Rs. 71,900. Both the devices are available with a free pair of AirPods 2 earbuds.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: apple news smartphone
    Story first published: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 18:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X