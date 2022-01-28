Apple Becomes Top Smartphone Brand In China; Outperforms Home-Grown Brands News oi-Vivek

When Chinese brands are planning to gain market share elsewhere, Apple hit homerun in China to become the number one brand. Apple has captured a whopping 23 percent market share in China in Q4 2021, which makes it the number one smartphone brand in the country, in terms of the number of devices sold per quarter.

According to a report from Counterpoint, several strategies have worked well for Apple to become the number one brand, and one such policy is the lower-priced entry-level models. On top of that, Apple has witnessed a whopping 32 percent year-on-year growth in China. This is clearly a win for Apple, especially considering the fact that the Chinese smartphone market saw a 9 percent decline in the overall sale numbers.

While Apple has been steadily increasing the iPhone sale in China, in-home brands like Vivo and Oppo have lost market shares and sales have declined in the last few quarters. While brands like Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi have a huge market share in markets like India, they seem to have lost control over their own markets.

It is said that the newly launched iPhone 13 has led to this success in China, which costs as much as the iPhone 12. This time around, the base model came with 128GB storage and better 5G capabilities. On top of that, the decline of Huawei smartphones has also helped Apple to capture some more percentage of the market.

iPhone 13 Series Sale Figure In China

Out of 100 iPhone 13 sold in China, Apple has sold 53 iPhone 13, 23 iPhone 13 Pro Max, 21 iPhone 13 Pro, and five iPhone 13 mini. Although the iPhone 13 mini is the most affordable device in the iPhone 13 series, it has received lower traction, especially when compared to all the other models.

These numbers are similar to the sales figures of the iPhone 12 series of smartphones. Hence, several reports suggest that Apple might not launch the mini smartphone in the upcoming iPhone 14 series of smartphones. These reports definitely suggest that Apple is currently one of the best smartphone brands in the world and is selling a lot of smartphones.

