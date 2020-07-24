Just In
- 36 min ago Thomson SPP 24 50W 2.1 Multimedia Speaker System Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 3,699
-
- 57 min ago New Oppo Watch Teased With Google Wear OS; Launch Next Week
- 1 hr ago Alleged Realme V5 TENAA Listing Reveals Key Specs
- 1 hr ago Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G90T To Debut In India Today: How To Watch Launch Event Live
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle National Cousins Day 2020: Signs Your Cousin Is Your Best Friend
- Movies Prince Harry And Meghan Markle File Lawsuit Over Drone Photos Of Son Archie
- Automobiles Ducati To launch Three More BS6 Compliant Motorcycles In India This Year
- Finance Paytm To Venture Into Stock Broking In 2-3 Weeks
- Sports Virat Kohli reveals how Sachin Tendulkar helped him turnaround his career after disastrous tour to England in 2014
- News NASA warns as huge asteroid to move past Earth today
- Education Mumbai University Admission 2020-21 For Undergraduate Courses, Register Before August 4
- Travel Saudi Arabia To Allow Around 1,000 Pilgrims To Perform Hajj
Apple Begins To Manufacture iPhone 11 In India; Likely To Get A Price Cut
Apple is slowly shifting the manufacturing and assembly of the iPhone lineup to India to save 22 percent import tax that levied upon the smartphones made abroad and then imported to the country. Now, the company has started making the current flagship model -- the iPhone 11 in India at a manufacturing plant, located near Chennai.
This is the first time, the tech giant is making a flagship model, here in India. The company might soon start to manufacture the remaining models of the iPhone 11 series in India itself. Apple might also export some of the iPhone 11's that are manufactured in India to show how the brand is not dependent on Chinese manufacturing resources.
With the trade war between China and the US, this could be a great time for the company to actually experiment with these things, which could later help them in setting up manufacturing plants outside China. Besides the iPhone 11, the company is also manufacturing the iPhone 7 and the iPhone XR in India, which are some of the best selling iPhone models in the country.
As of now, there is no reduction in the price of the iPhone 11 in Indi as the company is still selling units that have been imported from China. In the next few months, after the manufacturing plant in India attains its full speed, the iPhone 11 is likely to receive a price cut of at least Rs. 5,000.
FYI, the iPhone SE was the first Apple smartphone that was manufactured in India at a plant located in Bengaluru by Wistron. The company recently withdrew the product from the market and is currently focusing on the remaining models of the Apple iPhones, such as the iPhone SE 2, iPhone XR, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and the iPhone 11 series.
-
74,999
-
48,499
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,900
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
62,900
-
34,999
-
46,999
-
37,320
-
86,999
-
12,999
-
12,880
-
9,721
-
14,316
-
1,42,999
-
5,774
-
27,999
-
29,495