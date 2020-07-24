ENGLISH

    Apple Begins To Manufacture iPhone 11 In India; Likely To Get A Price Cut

    By
    |

    Apple is slowly shifting the manufacturing and assembly of the iPhone lineup to India to save 22 percent import tax that levied upon the smartphones made abroad and then imported to the country. Now, the company has started making the current flagship model -- the iPhone 11 in India at a manufacturing plant, located near Chennai.

    Apple Begins To Manufacture iPhone 11 In India; Likely To Get A Price

     

    This is the first time, the tech giant is making a flagship model, here in India. The company might soon start to manufacture the remaining models of the iPhone 11 series in India itself. Apple might also export some of the iPhone 11's that are manufactured in India to show how the brand is not dependent on Chinese manufacturing resources.

    With the trade war between China and the US, this could be a great time for the company to actually experiment with these things, which could later help them in setting up manufacturing plants outside China. Besides the iPhone 11, the company is also manufacturing the iPhone 7 and the iPhone XR in India, which are some of the best selling iPhone models in the country.

    As of now, there is no reduction in the price of the iPhone 11 in Indi as the company is still selling units that have been imported from China. In the next few months, after the manufacturing plant in India attains its full speed, the iPhone 11 is likely to receive a price cut of at least Rs. 5,000.

    FYI, the iPhone SE was the first Apple smartphone that was manufactured in India at a plant located in Bengaluru by Wistron. The company recently withdrew the product from the market and is currently focusing on the remaining models of the Apple iPhones, such as the iPhone SE 2, iPhone XR, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, and the iPhone 11 series.

    Source

    Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 12:11 [IST]
