    World Will Be Different Post Coronavirus And Apple Is Getting Ready For It

    COVID-19 or coronavirus is one of the worst-effecting pandemics the world has witnessed in decades. It has altered the dynamics to an extent where it's hard to imagine normalcy post its eradication. Speaking of which, we might stick to donning masks even after the virus is gone. That might not be convenient if you unlock your phone using your facial biometric.

    World Will Be Different Post Coronavirus And Apple Knows It

     

    Apple was one of the early birds to bring facial recognition to smartphones. However, in a coronavirus-hit world where a majority of the population has their masks on, users have realized that Face ID doesn't work that way. Masks make it more challenging for the tech to recognize your face and you are left with no other option but to pull down the mask or type the passcode every single time you want to use your iPhone.

    Apple seems to have addressed this issue and might have a solution soon. The company has already rolled out the third beta of iOS 13.5 that brings new functionality to Face ID. This will help users wearing protective masks to unlock their phones.

    Apple hasn't done anything to make Face ID read your face through mask rather it will it fast-track users to passcode entry. Bummer right? Not really, it's still helpful, here's how.

    As of now, if Face ID doesn't register your face with a mask on, the phone vibrates indicating an error in unlocking. After a few seconds, you get the option to unlock the phone using your passcode.

    Well, the iOS 13.5 beta will make the process swift. Now, users will get an option to directly put the passcode without your iPhone making you wait. This will come in handy with Apple Pay and other contactless payment methods, which are a hassle if you've Face ID enabled.

     

    Apple is yet to confirm the rollout of iOS 13.5 for the public, but it doesn't seem like you'll have to wait long enough to use this feature. This goes without saying that not every beta feature makes it to the final update, but this seems like a necessary and logical step considering the situation worldwide. Besides, the update will also bring along Apple's contact-tracing API that helps track contact with coronavirus-infected people.

    Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 14:57 [IST]
