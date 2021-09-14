Apple California Streaming iPhone 13 Launch Event Live Updates News oi-Vivek

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 13 series of smartphones along with a few more products during the California Streaming live event. We will be covering the live updates of the same along with the details regarding the pricing and specifications.

The base model of the 9th Gen iPad with 64GB (WiFi) retails for Rs. 30,900 in India and will be available from September 24 The base model of the iPhone 13 mini costs $699 while the iPhone 14 costs $799 with the base model now offering 128GB of internal storage Apple iPhone 13 now comes with new cases and new MagSafe powered wallets iPhone 13 mini will have a better battery life than the iPhone 12 mini As expected, iPhone 13 also supports 5G network, and it supports up to 200 carriers and in 60 countries Cinematic mode will hold focus on the subject even when the subject is moving Apple iPhone 13 supports cinematic video mode The iPhone 13 has a 12MP wide angle and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with support for optical image stabilization A15 is a power house A15 Bionic comes with 6 core CPU with 2 high performance cores and 4 efficient cores, it also comes with a fastest GPU on any smartphone. This A15 Bionic is based on the 5nm fabrication just like the A14 Bionic along with a 16 core neural engine Apple 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic processor iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini will be available with a smaller notch with improved display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits Finally, the iPhone 13 has a smaller notch and is available in multiple color options Apple iPhone 13 is protected by Ceramic Shield glass Apple iPhone 13 series is here Let's talk about iPhones Fintness+ also gets new features with one month free trail and 3 moths free subscription with every Apple Watch purchase Apple Watch Series 7 support ECG feature along with sleep tracking, blood oxygen level, and can also track meditation The Apple Watch Series 7 costs 9 in the US Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new bands and there are some premium cases as well Apple Watch had IP6X resistance with WR50 water resistance and also has a tougher glass. The Apple Watch Series 7 also has an all-day 18 watt battery life The Apple Watch Series 7 looks nothing likes the leaks. Instead of flat frame (as per the leaks) it has a rounded frame, just like the Apple Watch Series 6 Apple Watch Series 7 has a higher screen to body ratio with just 1.7mm border Apple Watch now supports outdoor cycling Apple Watch Series 7 is here and it looks a lot different from the Apple Watch Series 6 Apple iPad mini 6 costs 9 for the base model and is also one of the first tablets to support native 5G network As expected, iPad mini 6 also supports 2nd Gen Apple Pencil, again, just like the iPad Air 4 The iPad mini 6 has a 12MP primary camera along with an LED flash, which makes this a better product than the iPad Air 4, at least for the camera enthusiasts. The device also has a 12MP ultra wide angle selfie camera with support for center stage. Users can now conenct a camera to directly to the iPad mini 6 using the USB Type-C port The iPad mini 6 also has a Touch-ID, which is built into the power button. The iPad mini 6 is now available in four new colors with an 8.3-inch screen and support for True Tone and 500nits of brightness. Apple iPad mini 6 is the first iPad mini with an USB Type-C port, just like the iPad Air 4. Yes, the iPad mini 6 is finally here and it looks a lot like the iPad Air 4 9th Gen iPad also ships with the new iPadOS. THe base model now costs 9 for regular users and 9 for students and the base model now offers 64GB internal storage. The base iPad or the 9th Gen iPad finally supports True Tone Display. The 9th Gen iPad also works with first party and third party keyboards. 9th Gen iPad supports center stage, which automatically adjusts the frame and it works well with the most premium video conferencing apps. 9th Gen iPad has a 12MP selfie camera, which is a huge bump from the 720p web camera on the 8th Gen iPad 9th Gen iPad is powered by the Apple 13 Bionic with 20 percent more performance than the 8th Gen iPad. It is also said that the 9th Gen iPad is 3x more powerful than the best selling Chromebook. 9th Gen iPad is here and it looks similar to the 8th Gen iPad Apple is likely to announce a new iPad, an ipad mini or 9th Gen iPad? The Morning Show Season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ If you are a Tom Hank fan, then you should subscribe to Apple TV+ to watch some exclusive Tom Hank goodness Apple TV+ has 35 plus Emmy nominations and the company is now showing trailers of the upcoming movies and tv series. Tim Cook is finally here and he is saying that California is his home It looks like Apple has made a music video of their own The California Streaming event has officially begun with some musical Fun Fact: iphone 13 will be the first set of device to pose a new style of notch with higher screen to body ratio. The California Streaming event is just a few seconds away According to speculations, the iPhone 13 series of smartphones will be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic It is now said that the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are the only devices that will support 120Hz. While the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini will have a regular 60Hz refresh rate. Apple Watch Series 7 Apple AirPods 3 Apple iPad mini 6 Apple iPhone 13 mini Apple iPhone 13 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

