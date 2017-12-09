Apple continues to dominate the Premium segment : Counterpoint

According to a new report by research firm Counterpoint, Market Pulse mobile handset market sales in the month of October 2017, Cupertino based tech giant Apple is gaining momentum with iPhone 8 as both the iPhone 8 Series models captured the top two positions in the list of bestselling smartphones.

Meanwhile, the performance of the Samsung Note 8 was good and the Galaxy S8 series was also decent sequentially, thanks to strategic price moves from Samsung.

Samsung did well with A and J series in the lower mid-tier price bands, the report said.

Counterpoint said that premium models started eating share from mid-tier models and Apple continues to dominate the Premium segment ($400+), while the mid-tier is still dominated by Vivo and Oppo, Counterpoint added.

The firm also pointed out that sell-through volume was strong in markets like India due to Diwali sales. Developed markets also picked up, thanks to a push from operators on the back of new product introductions from the top OEMs.

The feature phone push with 4G LTE models continues in India, the firm added.

To recall, the research firm recently said that Chinese market shipments slowed in Q3 2017 compared to a strong quarter last year, while Q3 2016 was marked by robust growth by a number of brands including OPPO and Vivo.

However, this year shipment growth was strong in the second quarter, resulting in many brands ending Q2 2017 with high inventory levels and leading to softer shipments in the third quarter.

The report said that OPPO, Huawei, Vivo, and Xiaomi have succeeded lately and all eyes are on Apple.