Apple Could Launch An iPhone Cheaper Than OnePlus 7T

It seems Apple is serious about bringing its affordable iPhone. As per a report, the company is all set to launch an iPhone which will be cheaper than OnePlus 7T. While this report claims the device to be iPhone 9, others believe it to be an iPhone SE 2. We could expect the new iPhone to come with 64GB/128GB ROM variants. While 64GB variant would cost around Rs. 28,000, the 128GB model is likely to get a price tag of approx. Rs. 32,000.

Based On Reports

The surfaced report shows that the affordable iPhone is having a similar design, as we have seen for the iPhone 8. The handset is featuring a single rear camera, an LCD, and a Touch ID. Furthermore, the handset is expected to feature wireless charging support and is supposed to carry a 138.5x67.4x7.8mm dimension.

There is another report which suggests that the Cupertino-giant will unveil two new iPads and a 4.7-inch sized iPhone by the end of June 2020, which hints about the brand's seriousness to launch cheaper-priced-phone.

If at all the handset come out to be iPhone SE 2, we are sure it will be a revamped model of iPhone SE. To recall, iPhone SE launched with a brilliant 4-inch Retina display featuring 640 x 1136 pixels resolution. The display supports multiple languages and characters simultaneously, with fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. And, the phone runs iOS 9.3.2.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a dual-core Apple A9 chip embedded with the M9 motion co-processor. The processor is coupled with PowerVR GT7600 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 16GB ROM/64GB ROM options. The phone sports a 12MP camera at the rear. The camera offers 5x digital zoom, live photos with stabilization, local tone mapping, and face detection. Its facetime HD camera ships with a 1.2MP lens, offering 720p HD video recording, auto HDR, burst mode, exposure control, and timer mode.

It comes with Wi-Fi hotspot, v4.2 with A2DP, LE, v2.0, A-GPS, GLONASS, and more connectivity aspects. It is equipped with a 1,642 Li-Ion battery and features a Touch ID.

