Apple iPhone SE 2 Might Use The Latest A13 Bionic Chipset: Specifications, Price And Colors News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Apple is likely to introduce its affordable iPhone SE 2 which will be a direct competitor to other mid-range smartphones. The new device is expected to get powered by the latest A13 Bionic chipset. And, the design of the iPhone could be similar to the iPhone 8. Besides, it would come with a 4.7-inch LCD and a Touch ID sensor.

Expected Specs, Colors, And Price Of iPhone SE 2

The iPhone SE 2 is expected to come with a 3GB RAM setup and 64GB/128GB ROM options. It might sport a 12MP primary sensor with dual-color LED flash at its rear and a 2MP front camera with retina flash. Once the device gets launched, we can expect it to get upgraded with the latest version of iOS 13. It is also supposed to come without 3D Touch technology which has gone missing even from the iPhone 11 series.

Connectivity options on board the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, mobile hotspot, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and USB. It could house a 1,750mAh battery backup. The iPhone is believed to arrive in silver, Space Grey and red color options. As far as price is concerned, the smartphone would launch at $399 (approx. Rs 28,000) for its base variant.

To recall, the iPhone SE was launched in India with a 4-inch display with a resolution of 640 x 1136 pixels. It is powered by a one-core A9 processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage. It houses a 12MP camera at the rear and a 1.2MP sensor on the front. And, it runs iOS 9.3. It has sensors like accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and compass/ magnetometer.

The handset arrived in silver, gold, Space Grey, and Rose Gold colors. Lastly, the device is priced at Rs. 18,787 for the given base variant.

(Source)

Best Mobiles in India