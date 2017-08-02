Apple could touch the trillion dollar mark in the fourth quarter of 2017

Apple reported its financial advances and the company is close to being a trillion dollar enterprise. Apple's reports on its plans for the fourth quarter of 2017 sent the shares up by more than 5 percent in extended trading.

Apple is now an enterprise worth $800 billion and it won't be long before its profits turn it into a trillion dollar venture. Shares of the company rose to nearly 30 percent this year. Apple is heading towards the big launch for 2017 where it unveils the latest iPhones paving way for itself to touch the trillion mark.

iPhones are Apple's biggest growth drivers and year on year increase in the sales unit of flagship models suggest a similar revenue generation. It is being expected that the iPhones this year will receive a response similar to, if not more, iPhone 6 which was favored by consumers due to an increase in the screen size.

Interestingly enough Apple is also trying to keep a strong hold on the market with its products other than the iPhones. The iPad, for an instance, has recorded year on year growth in sales and is also favored by consumers and critiques for a brilliant design and the ease of accessibility it offers.

Apple has recorded a 30 percent growth this year and it will take a lot more to add the extra zero to its value. It's a tough road ahead for Apple but it is not impossible feet to achieve. Several financial gurus have already predicted Apple's growth to multiply this year.