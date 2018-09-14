Apple didn't mention a feature that makes the new iPhones even smarter

Apple finally took the wraps off the much anticipated iPhone lineup. The company launched three new models -- iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR. But, there's something the company didn't share during the presentation.

The new iPhones are capable of scanning NFC tags in the background, which means users don't need to launch an app to pair the phones with other NFC-ready devices or initiate a data transfer between devices.

After the device finds and scans a nearby NFC tag, a notification will pop up on the screen. Tapping that notification launches the app associated with the link. This will also prevent users from unintentional actions.

For people who are unaware of NFC (near-field communication), it allows two devices placed close to each other to exchange data. For the exchange to take place, both devices should feature the NFC chip.

The feature will only work when the device is in use, eliminating the chance of unintentional tag reading. It also doesn't work when Apple Pay is being used, or the phone is in airplane mode.

To recall, the company launched three new iPhones at its annual event. The Apple iPhone XR will be available for pre-order from 14th of September and will start to ship from 21st of September. The iPhone XR will be available in India from the 26th of October. The iPhone XR is priced at $749 (Rs 54,000 on direct conversion) for the base variant with 64 GB internal storage. However, the smartphone will be available in India for Rs 76,900.

The iPhone XR is the most affordable of them all, it comes in five color options. It sports 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It has FaceID, but lacks the 3D Touch. It offers wireless charging support and is water resistant.

The smartphone is powered by the Apple A12 Bionic SoC, which comes with 6 CPU, and 4 GPU cores with a dedicated Neural engine. This is also the first mobile processor based on the 7nm manufacturing process.

This is also the first time Apple iPhones have dual SIM support. Users can use one normal SIM and an e-SIM, which is a must-have feature in the countries like India.