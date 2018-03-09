Apple to ditch another long running technology; new patents leaked

New Lightning ports

According to Patently Apple, the US Patent and Trademark Office has released a new pair of Apple patent applications that suggest an alteration in the Lightning connectors. The company hasn't changed the Lightning connectors for its devices since 2012.

The whole idea behind changing the shape of the connectors is to amplify the water resistance. The company is basically concerned that a water-resistant iPhone can still be damaged if the moisture gets in while charging. The patent shows the design is such that it will create a tight vacuum seal and prevent water from entering the charging port.

Technical constraints

With the new design of the connector, uplugging the device might become a complex process because it will require breaking the vacuum seal to the get the charger out. Going by few reports, Apple has proposed a software interface that would release the vacuum.

During the time of headphone jack removal, the company argued that wireless headphones are the future of audio. While wireless charging is also growing, it isn't mature enough to completely replace the Lightning ports.

The patent also reveals that the company has been working on the design since the first quarter of 2017, and development could be way more advanced than what the patent suggests.

Next in line

According to a report from Korea, the company will also drop the notch design with its 2019 OLED iPhones. The company is reportedly working on a new design which will 'completely fill the front of new iPhones.'

However, there aren't any other details available about how Apple will tuck in all the sensors currently seen on the iPhone X notch which includes a front-facing camera, separate infrared camera to deploy FaceID, microphone, speaker, proximity sensor, dot projector, flood illuminator and ambient light sensor.

According to ETNews "Apple decided to get rid of notch design starting from 2019 models and is having discussions with relevant companies." said an industry representative. "It seems that Apple is planning to implement full-screen that is more complete in its new iPhones."