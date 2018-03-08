Apple to ditch the notch with the 2019 iPhone model

Apple after setting a trend of the notch comprising display, has been reportedly planning to ditch it. According to a report from Korea, the company will drop the notch design with its 2019 OLED iPhones. The company is reportedly working on a new design which will 'completely fill the front of new iPhones.'

However, there aren't any other details available about how Apple will tuck in all the sensors currently seen on the iPhone X notch which includes front-facing camera, separate infrared camera to deploy FaceID, microphone, speaker, proximity sensor, dot projector, flood illuminator and ambient light sensor.

According to ETNews "Apple decided to get rid of notch design starting from 2019 models and is having discussions with relevant companies." said an industry representative. "It seems that Apple is planning to implement full-screen that is more complete in its new iPhones."

The report also suggests that the company will retain the FaceID and also speculates possible ways to incorporate the technology in the screen.

"Suppliers are interested in how Apple will be able to place receiver, front-camera, and Face ID feature and implement full-screen at the same time. Some display industries think that Apple will either drill holes into OLED panels or use BM (Black Matrix) area within displays."

Apple's biggest competition Samsung already has a patent for drilling holes in the display, but this doesn't look something Apple will opt for. Apple also has patents for embedding some of the sensors into the display itself. But the embedded speakers are still far and embedded cameras are even further away.

Recently few images of the alleged iPhone X Plus also surfaced online. According to a new image attained from a "trial run of production equipment" by MacRumors, shows the big screen on the alleged device.

In one the shots, the size can be clearly seen far larger than the iPhone X. This falls in line with analyst Ming Chi-Kuo's statement about the iPhone X Plus featuring a 6.5-inch display, which will larger than any of its rivals.

Additionally, MacRumors also notes both the flex cables seen in the photos and the part numbers align with existing formats "typically used by Apple" while "The rear design of the part is also very similar but not identical to the iPhone X display assembly."

The images have allegedly come from LG's plant in Vietnam. This also raises suspicion as Samsung is the exclusive supplier of the OLED panels for Apple's flagship, but the company has reportedly invested around three billion dollars in LG in 2017 to produce OLED panels for future iPhones to reduce reliance on on Samsung.