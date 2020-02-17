ENGLISH

    Apple Dominates Premium Smartphone Segment; Grabs 75% Market Share

    By
    |

    Apple has managed to garner 75.6 percent of the market share in Q4 of last year as its iPhone 11 is doing very well in India. In fact, the company has also reduced the prices of its other smartphones. This is the first time that Apple has recorded this huge growth. Earlier, OnePlus was leading the segment.

    Apple Dominates Premium Smartphone Segment; Grabs 75% Market Share

     

    "It happened on the back of price drops on previous-generation iPhone models (iPhone XR, 7, 8). This, along with affordability schemes like cash backs, EMIs especially on the e-tailer platforms during the festive quarter of Diwali, led to this growth," Navkendar Singh, Research Director, IDC India was quoted by IANS.

    The report states that the pricing of the iPhone 11 and the drop in the other models helped the company to achieve double-digit growth in the country. Besides, the company has achieved good growth in its wearables and iPad segments.

    "Apple Watch and Airpods have been well received by the Indian consumers. Price reductions on Apple Watch Series 3 and the promotional discounts offered by banks and e-tailer channels on Apple Watch Series 5 made the device a popular purchase among consumers," Singh added.

    The report reveals that discounts offered by e-commerce players are helping the company to make its products more affordable. "As the tablet market is consolidating to the top five vendors, it helped Apple to gain the share in the premium segment. Also, this year, Apple was able to win a few large commercial deals, it further strengthens its position in the commercial segment," Singh was further quoted by the agency.

    Meanwhile, IDC claims that Xiaomi has become the number one smartphone brand in India. The company has shipped 43.6 million units in 2019. This is so far the highest shipment by any smartphone company in India. On the other Samsung posted only 20. 3 percent market share last year. While Xioami garnered a 28.3 percent share.

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 14:15 [IST]
    X