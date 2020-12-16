Apple Expects 2021 To Be Great For iPhones; Will It Be Great For Buyers? News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Apple seems to be betting big on iPhones that will be launched next year. The company believes that 2021 will witness great smartphone sales and has asked its suppliers to produces around 230 million units for the whole year. This will be a 20% surge compared to 2020, which hasn't been a great year for any industry.

The Cupertino-company is convinced that everything would get back to normal next year, so it wants component makers to churn out more iPhones. This clearly means that Apple expects the iPhone 13 to sell like hotcakes, with people close to the matter hinting that the next-gen flagships would hit the markets without any delays.

Besides, a report Nikkei claims that Apple is aiming to build more than 96 million iPhones in the first half of 2021, which is a 30 percent year-on-year. Considering the growing demand for 5G models, Apple wants to leave no stone unturned in terms of production.

"The planned production for the next quarter and the following quarter have been decided and the outlook is quite bright," an Apple supplier executive was quoted by Nikkei. "The iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are especially stronger than we estimated, while the demand for iPhone 12 is in line with the forecast, but iPhone 12 mini is a bit sluggish."

As for every other device, Apple has chosen to be tight-lipped on the matter, so at the moment, these are just speculations and can see some changes in the future. But it wouldn't be surprising to see the company produce more units as it has been counting heavily on its 5G devices in the long run.

But what's more important here is whether the company will be considerate towards its customers. Although the company has been launching basic variants in the iPhone lineup, the flagship offerings continue to surge in terms of pricing.

This could be one aspect where the company needs to focus as it could lure more customers if the products are priced aggressively. The absurd pricing of the iPhone 12 series, especially in the Indian market, has left many users disappointed, even the Apple faithful. Hope that's not the case with the upcoming iPhones.

