Apple Extra Exchange Offer: Discounts On Android Smartphones For iPhone Buyers

Apple has been running the exchange offers on its official site to let buyers get attractive discounts on trading in their old smartphones to buy an iPhone. As a part of the exchange offer, the buyers can trade in their old smartphone to buy an iPhone. However, the exchange discounts are not great and buyers usually sell their old smartphones in the local market and buy an iPhone later without opting for the exchange offer.

Apple Extra Trade-In Credit Offer

The situation seems to be all set to change as Apple has brought in an extra trade-in credit discount on eligible iPhones and Android smartphones. Notably, this is a limited period offer for potential iPhone buyers.

This extra trade-in credit ranges from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 4,000 for old Android smartphones and Rs. 3,000 for old iPhones. This is an extra discount that can be availed on top of the exchange value of the old device. This offer will be available until May 31, 2022 in India. If you want to trade in your old Android smartphone, then you can check out the total exchange cost including the extra trade-in credit from here.

Exchange Discount On Android Smartphones

If you are using any of these Android smartphones and want to get a discount on the same to get a new iPhone, then here we detail the exchange discount including the additional trade-in cost.

The users of OnePlus smartphones can get attractive discounts on the exchange. Notably, the OnePlus 8 will get up to Rs. 15,300 as the total exchange discount while the OnePlus 8T will get up to Rs. 16,300 as the discount on exchange. Users who exchange the OnePlus 7 Pro will get up to Rs. 16,100 exchange discount and users of the OnePlus 7T will get up to Rs. 14,200 exchange discount.

Likewise, the dated models including the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will get up to Rs. 9,400, Rs. 10,600, Rs. 7,900, and Rs. 7,300, exchange discount respectively. The OnePlus Nord users can trade in their device for up to Rs. 13,500.

Moving on to the Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy S10+ users can trade their smartphones for up to Rs. 12,150. On the other hand, the Galaxy S10 will sell for up to Rs. 10,000 on exchange. The Galaxy Note 9 can be sold for up to Rs. 11,000 and the Galaxy Note S9+ can be sold for up to Rs. 6,900. The affordable Samsung Galaxy M20 can be exchanged for up to Rs. 3,900.

When it comes to the Redmi smartphones, the Redmi Note 8 will get up to Rs. 4,990, Note 8 Pro will get up to Rs. 6,180, Note 7 Pro will get up to Rs. 8,400, and Note 5 Pro will get up to Rs. 3,525 total exchange discount on buying a new iPhone via Apple exchange offer. The Poco F1, which was one of the best selling smartphones in the country, will get up to Rs. 7,165 exchange discount.

