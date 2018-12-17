Apple faces lawsuit for false claims about iPhone X screen size

A lawsuit has been filed against Cupertino tech giant Apple in US court with an accusation of making false claims about the display size and pixel count of the screens in its iPhone X series. The news has been reported by CNET first.

According to reports, the lawsuit was filed on last Friday in the District Court of Northern California, accusing that the tech giant Apple lied about the screen sizes of iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max smartphones by counting non-screen areas like the notch and the corners of the display.

The two plaintiffs filed the suit against the company seeking class-action status, according to the report.

The suit alleges that Apple is doing false marketing for its newly launched iPhones lineups as "all screen". The display size of iPhone X is "only about 5.6875 inches", and not 5.8 inches as claimed by Apple, the complaint stated.

According to the CNET report, the plaintiffs also claimed that the screen resolution of the iPhone X series is lower than what the company is advertising.

This is not the first time Apple is facing a lawsuit related to the screen. Earlier the company was sued in June alleged for Apple Watch tendency to "crack, shatter or detach from the body of the watch."

Let's see how Apple is going to handle this lawsuit. Recently, the company has lost the patent case against Qualcomm and the chipset maker has also requested to stop the sale of newly launched iPhones in China. It seems at the end of the year Apple is going to face some tough time.