Apple Fest sale on Amazon; up to Rs. 10,001 discount on iPhones

iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7

To start with Apple's latest flagship, the iPhone X 64GB is offered at a discounted price of Rs. 81,999. Likewise, the 256GB model of iPhone X can be bought at Rs. 93,999.

It should be noted that Amazon is still listing the prices of the iPhone X prior to the Union Budget at Rs. 89,000 and Rs. 1,02,000 respectively. However, following the increase in the customs duty, the 64GB variant costs Rs. 95,390, and the 256GB model costs Rs. 1,08,930.

During the Apple Fest, the iPhone 8 64GB model is available at Rs. 54,999 (listed price: Rs. 64,000), whereas the 256GB variant can be purchased at Rs. 69,999 (listed price: Rs. 73,000). Additionally, an exchange discount of up to Rs. 16, 257 is applicable for both the storage variants.



Only the 32GB variant of the iPhone 7 is part of the sale. Customers can buy the smartphone at a discounted price of just Rs. 41,999. There is also an exchange offer on the iPhone 7 that reduces the price further by up to Rs. 16,257.

iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone SE

If you are looking for cheaper options, iPhone 6 32GB is being offered at Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 29,500). The iPhone 6s 32GB variant is also part of the Apple Fest and is available at Rs. 33,999 (MRP Rs. 40,000). The iPhone 6 Plus 32GB can also be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 38,999.

Lastly, the 4-inch iPhone SE 32GB model is available at Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 26,000).

Discounts on other Apple products

The new MacBook Air, with 13.3-inch screen, Core i5 processor is selling at Rs. 57,630 during the sale post a discount of Rs. 19,570. The iPad Pro with 9.7-inch display can be purchased at Rs. 47,118 after a discount of Rs 14,782.

Apple Watch 3 is also getting a discount of Rs 1,000 and it can be bought at Rs. 30,900.