Apple Forced To Show Repairability Score: iPhone 11 Pro Max Scores Very Low News oi-Vivek

Apple is known for making some of the least repairable smartphones and laptops in the world. Even though they are fairly repairable, only Apple can repair them, as most components are registered to the motherboards, and the company won't sell genuine parts to third-party repairers.

Apple is now complied to show repairability scores of their product on their website, at least in France, due to a new French law, under the new anti-waste legislation. This means all the brands that make electronic products should display the repairability score of their specific devices.

iPhone 12 Pro Has Higher Repairability Score Than The iPhone 11 Pro

According to Apple France's official website, the iPhone 12 Pro has a repairability score of 6 out of 10, while the iPhone 11 Pro has scored a repairability score of 4.6. This indicates, that the iPhone 12 Pro is more repair-friendly when compared to the iPhone 11 Pro.

Not just the iPhones, Apple has also displayed the repairability score of the new MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air, powered by the Apple Silicon M1 processor, where, both laptops have scored 6.5 points out of 10.

If you want to know how these scores have been calculated, the same data is also available on the Apple support page. Not just that, depending on the score, it will be indicated with a different color. Ex: the iPhone 12 Pro scores 6/10 and is indicated using green, which indicates it is fairly easy to repair. While the iPhone 11 has scored 4.7/10, and the same is indicated using yellow color, which is slightly difficult to repair than the iPhone 12 Pro.

Apple iPhone Official Repairability Scores

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: 6/10

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: 6/10

Apple iPhone 12: 6/10

Apple iPhone 12 mini: 6/10

Apple iPhone SE 2nd Gen: 6.2/10

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: 4.5/10

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: 4.6/10

Apple iPhone 11: 4.6/10

Apple iPhone XS Max: 4.6/10

Apple iPhone XS: 4.7/10

Apple iPhone XR: 4.5/10

Apple iPhone X: 4.8/10

Apple iPhone 8 Plus: 6.6/10

Apple iPhone 8: 6.6/10

Apple iPhone 7 Plus: 6.6/10

Apple iPhone 7: 6.7/10

Via | Source

Best Mobiles in India