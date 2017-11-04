Apple has stated that the iPhone X may show OLED burn in

Apple has shared an insight of the latest OLED panel that it has implemented on its latest iPhone release, the iPhone X. Apple shared a release which explains how do OLED displays actually work and that screen burn-ins are a frequent phenomenon. The release also mentions that there are visible shifts in color when viewed from an off-angle.

Apple has stated that the visible shifts in color on the OLED display, when viewed from the side angle, is actually a characteristic of the OLED display itself.

The release read, "If you look at an OLED display off-angle, you might notice slight shifts in color and hue. This is a characteristic of OLED and is normal behavior. With extended long-term use, OLED displays can also show slight visual changes. This is also expected behavior and can include "image persistence" or "burn-in," where the display shows a faint remnant of an image even after a new image appears on the screen. This can occur in more extreme cases such as when the same high contrast image is continuously displayed for prolonged periods of time. We've engineered the Super Retina display to be the best in the industry in reducing the effects of OLED burn-in."

Apple has clearly stated that problems such as image persistence and burn-in may be noticed on the OLED display after being used for a considerable amount of time.

Apple has mentioned a few tips to make the best use of the quality of the OLED display by updating the smartphone frequently, by using auto-brightness and by avoiding watching high contrast images in full brightness.