Apple to include an 18W fast charger for the iPhone 2018

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the Apple iPhone X are the first set of iPhone to supports fast charging. However, one has to buy a new charger, as it gives an output of (4.85V/0.95A). This might change soon, as Apple might include a fast charger in the retail unit from 2018. Apple is expected to include a fast charger on the iPhones that will launch in the 2018 and the company will continue to include a same old charger with the iPhone X and older models.

Whats new about the fast charger?

As the name suggests, a fast charger will charger an iPhone in less time compared to a normal charger. Ex: the iPhone X takes around 3.5 hours to fully charger with a 5W charger, whereas a fast charger will be able to charge the same in less than 2 hours. Users were also unhappy about the fact that, they have to buy a separate cable to connect their iPhones with MacBooks (which only offers USB type-C ports) and the upcoming fast charger from Apple will have a USB type C to lightning port as well.

According to a leak from ChargerLab, the wall adapter of an upcoming iPhone model will look exactly similar to the current gen iPhone charger, except for a single change. The full-sized female USB-A port will be replaced by a USB type C port. Then, the actual data cable will have a USB type C male to Lightning male, which will offer faster-charging speeds and faster data transfer as well.

Currently, Apple sells these data cables for $19 (Rs 12,000) and the users who will buy the next-gen iPhone will be able to save the same. However, there are also rumours that Apple might just include a normal charger and make them buy a fast charger separately. What do you think, which one of these situations are likely to come true? Share your views on the comment box.

