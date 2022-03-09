Apple Introduces New Color Option For iPhone 13 Lineup; Price In India & Availability News oi-Tanaya Dutta

At the ''Peek Performance'' event, Apple has announced several new products including iPhone SE 2022 with 5G connectivity, new iPad Air, and many more. Apart from this, the brand has introduced a new color option for the iPhone 13 series models.

Both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini will also be available green color variant, while the iPhone 13 and the 13 Pro Max have received Alpine Green color option. Check here how much the new variant of the iPhone 13 lineup will cost.

iPhone 13 Lineup Gets New Color

Both green color variants look quite similar; however, the Alpine Green color for the Pro models feature multiple layers of nanometer-scale metallic ceramics on the surface. With the new color, both the iPhone 13 and the 13 Mini can be purchased in Green, Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) Red color options.

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and the 13 Pro Max will now be available in a total of five color variants - Alpine Green, Gold, Silver, Graphite, and Sierra Blue.

iPhone 13 Series New Color Price & Sale Date

As far as the price is concerned, the new color variant for the iPhone 13 lineup will cost similar to existing color options. The iPhone 13 starts at Rs. Rs. 79,900, while the iPhone 13 Mini base model retails for Rs. 69,900. Additionally, the iPhone 13 Pro is selling starting at Rs. 1,19,900, while the Pro Max variant is priced at Rs. 1,29,900 for the base 128GB model.

The new color options for the iPhone 13 series models will be available for pre-booking starting March 11 at 5am PST (6:30 PM IST) and will go on sale from March 18 via the official website and authorised Apple resellers.

iPhone 13 Series New Color Features

The key specs of the latest color will remain the same as the other variants. All models of the 13 series run the A15 Bionic processor. Both the iPhone 13 Pro models also support a 120Hz refresh rate. Both the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini have dual rear camera systems, while the Pro models feature triple cameras.

Best Mobiles in India