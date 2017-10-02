Apple investigating iPhone 8 screen crackup, battery swelling the most likely cause

iPhone 8 is the latest offering from Apple that is now available in across major smartphone markets throughout the globe. While sleep eludes engineers in Cupertino ahead of iPhone X release, a news related to iPhone 8 just might do the same to buyers.

There are reports of iPhone 8 cracking open while the device was charging. The first case was reported in Taiwan. An iPhone 8 buyer had used the smartphone for merely five days and the smartphone cracked open while charging. A somewhat similar case has been reported in Japan where a user claimed that he received an iPhone 8 Plus whose screen was split open. The consumer from Japan vent out his displeasure with the device on Twitter and also posted pictures of the faulty iPhone 8 Plus.

Apple reportedly clarified that it was investigating the problem caused in two devices and stated that the issue was most likely caused due to battery swelling.

Apple claims that iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus offer better battery capabilities as compared to their predecessor. There are fair possibilities of few devices facing unforeseen circumstances and there is possibly no reason for iPhone 8 users to lose their sleep over mishappenings with a couple of devices.

However, if there are more such reports, Apple can find itself in a pool of troubles. We have already seen Samsung facing problems with Note 7.

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus also offer wireless battery charging option to users along with an improved camera and a glass back. Moreover, iPhone 8 Plus also boasts the new A11 Bionic chip and an all-new portrait mode.

